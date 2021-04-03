On Friday, April 2nd, 2021, at approximately 6:36 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 172 in a construction zone, just east of Jerome.
Javier Jimenez Negrete, 51, and passengers Anselma Martinez Vazquez, 45, and a juvenile, all from Jerome, were travelling eastbound in a 2020 GMC Canyon.
A ratchet from an unknown vehicle flew through the windshield striking the driver Jimenez Negrete, who then drove off the right shoulder into the median, where the vehicle came to rest.
Jimenez Negrete succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.
Idaho State Police were assisted by Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Segregation Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Jerome Rural Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.