Highway 91 closed

Police from multiple agencies have shut down Highway 91 south of Blackfoot following a fatal officer-involved shooting.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BLACKFOOT — A suspect died and two passengers in his car were injured during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon south of Blackfoot, Idaho State Police said.

The deceased has been identified as Zachary Wayne Pace, 36, of St. Anthony, the Bonneville County Coroner's Office said. 

