Adrian Zazweta
POCATELLO — An armed and dangerous fugitive was arrested following some tense moments Wednesday afternoon near downtown Pocatello, U.S. Marshals reported.
Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was taken into custody around 2:45 p.m. by Marshals and Pocatello police at a home in the 200 block of North Grant Avenue, authorities said.
There were some tense moments leading up to his arrest including police kicking in the door of the locked bedroom where Zazweta was hiding, Marshals said.
Police found Zazweta holding a large knife in the room but he dropped the weapon when officers told him to do so with their guns drawn, Marshals said.
He was then arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail.
Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, was wanted for a federal supervised release violation, the Marshals said.
Authorities believed Zazweta was carrying a firearm but he had no gun when arrested, Marshals said.
Marshals said it was a tense situation when officers encountered a knife-wielding Zazweta in the bedroom and they're glad he dropped the weapon and surrendered.
Authorities haven't provided details on why Zazweta was at the home on North Grant but they said the home's owner gave police consent to search the dwelling prior to officers entering the residence.
Zazweta's arrest was definitely a joint effort by the public and law enforcement, Marshals said.
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
