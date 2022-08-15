Abortion is essential, not only for healthcare reasons, but for economic and social reasons as well. Abortion is the treatment for ectopic pregnancies, which are not viable and threaten the pregnant person's life through damage of surrounding tissues and organs. Abortions are also vital in cases in which the fetus is growing abnormally and will not survive. Not only that, but mental health is widely overlooked in our society. There are many individuals who cannot support raising or even carrying a child due to mental illness. Mental illness of a parent can affect a fetus by creating an unstable environment in the womb. Hormones produced due to parental stress can cause many different complications, ranging from low birth weight and premature birth, to allergies and asthma, and even complications in brain development. People with anxiety and/or depression are much more likely to experience high levels of stress during pregnancy. Another mental illness that often goes overlooked is substance abuse. This contributes significantly to birth defects, one example being fetal alcohol syndrome. If a person suffers from a mental illness and chooses not to have a child to spare the child a lower quality of life, there is no reason that person should be forced to bring that being into the world.

Economically, abortion is essential because many people cannot afford to have a child. I often hear people say, "It's not my job to support the kids you decided to have." In a state as conservative as Idaho, many people can understand why the economic burden of a family should not be placed on others. It also should not be placed on people who already know they cannot afford to have a child. 61% of individuals who receive abortions are people who have already had a child and know they do not have the money, time, or energy to devote to having another.* And while many people argue that contraceptives are enough to prevent pregnancy, they are not. Studies show that 51% of people who obtain abortions use contraceptives and still get pregnant.**