2021 War Bonnet Round Up (copy)

Tori Wanner, Miss War Bonnet, right, prepares to enter the arena during the War Bonnet Round Up at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls on Aug. 5, 2021.

 Post Register file photo

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, the War Bonnet Round Up, is gearing up to kick off their 112th year of rodeo festivities Wednesday Night.

On the day before the PRCA rodeo begins, Wednesday, Aug. 2, the War Bonnet Round Up will be hosting the annual Rodeo Kickoff at Sandy Downs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event will include games and free amateur and youth rodeo action in celebration of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo the following nights.

