POCATELLO — The First Congregational United Church of Christ is offering a warm place for those that are out in the cold. They are in need of coats, hats, gloves, paper cups for hot drinks, and men’s and women’s warm socks. These items can be dropped off at 309 N. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello on Wednesdays or Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Salvation Army needs extra hands to help prepare and serve lunch from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Please contact Taryn Corbridge at taryn.corbridge@usw.salvationarmy.org if you are interested in volunteering.
There is a critical need for blood donations at this time. All who can donate blood please do so. The American Red Cross Donation Center is at 4155 Yellowstone Ave., 128B, in Pocatello, inside the Pine Ridge Mall at the northwest entrance. Please call ahead for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS. Thank you.
The Community Comfort Closet in American Falls is accepting donations of hygiene items, food items and clothing items. If you have items you would like to donate or if you are in need, please contact Jakob Kendall at 208-680-5947.
The Idaho Foodbank is in need of volunteers to help with repacking bulk food into family-sized portions, sorting dry food from food drives, labeling food products, filling backpacks for child nutrition programs and building supplemental food boxes for their senior nutrition program. All volunteer opportunities are safe and socially distanced. You can register at idahofoodbank.volunteerhub.com, or for groups contact Shaela Litzau at slitzau@idahofoodbank.org.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the eyes and the ears of the court. Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson, Felice Otero, Teresa Speaker and Amy Wuest staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.