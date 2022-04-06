POCATELLO - Watersprings Church of Pocatello meets every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. at the Rosewood Reception Center located at 1499 Bannock Highway in Pocatello.

Youth Group meets on Sundays at 3:30 p.m.

Watersprings Pocatello is a Campus of Watersprings Church of Idaho Falls, a non-denominational Calvary Chapel affiliation.