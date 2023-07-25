Aaron Ball concludes the summer concerts on the Idaho State University Quad with his show this Thursday at 6 p.m. Bringing influences from rock, country and pop, Ball and his crew make unique, versatile American/roots rock music. All are welcome to attend.
Ray Romano stars in Miami Film Festival winner "Somewhere in Queens" showing this Friday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Pond Student Union. Leo and Angela Russo live a blue-collar life, surrounded by the big personalities of their overbearing Italian-American family. When their son's chance at a life-changing basketball scholarship is jeopardized, Leo risks everything to help him but may tear the family apart trying to make it happen. "A sharply funny movie," writes the Chicago Sun-Times, while the Washington Post adds, "The filmmakers know what we need: something honest, something recognizable, and something real." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/somewhere.
Looking ahead to next week, Cannes Film Festival-winning movie "Broker" plays Aug. 4 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at the Bengal Theater. In this Korean film, two brokers sell unwanted orphaned infants to affluent couples who can't have children of their own, circumventing the bureaucracy of legal adoption. After one infant's mother surprises the duo by returning to ensure her child finds a good home, the three embark on a journey to find the right couple, building an unlikely alliance that explores the meaning of family. "One of the year's most delightful films," writes the BBC, while Salon Magazine calls it, "a highly satisfying drama about love, families and forgiveness, starting over and creating a better life." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/broker.
ISU basketball teams are hosting summer elite sports camps in August, with the men hosting theirs on Aug. 5 and the women hosting theirs on Aug. 12. Registration is going on right now. For more information and links to register, go online to isubengals.com and go to the "Fan Zone" for camp information.
And Montana Shakespeare in the Park is slated to perform "The Three Musketeers" on Aug. 10 and "Measure for Measure" on Aug. 11 at the ISU Quad at 6 p.m. Admission is free for all. Go to shakespeareintheparks.org for more information.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.