Bob Devine

Aaron Ball concludes the summer concerts on the Idaho State University Quad with his show this Thursday at 6 p.m. Bringing influences from rock, country and pop, Ball and his crew make unique, versatile American/roots rock music. All are welcome to attend.

Ray Romano stars in Miami Film Festival winner "Somewhere in Queens" showing this Friday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Pond Student Union. Leo and Angela Russo live a blue-collar life, surrounded by the big personalities of their overbearing Italian-American family. When their son's chance at a life-changing basketball scholarship is jeopardized, Leo risks everything to help him but may tear the family apart trying to make it happen. "A sharply funny movie," writes the Chicago Sun-Times, while the Washington Post adds, "The filmmakers know what we need: something honest, something recognizable, and something real." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/somewhere.

