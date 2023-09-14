SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The following animal advocacy events are coming up in Southeast Idaho:
The Bannock Humane Society will be holding a kitten palooza from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bannock Humane Society, 850 Barton Road in Pocatello. This is a kitten foster and adoption event.
Then Bannock Feral Friends will hold a Spay a Feral event from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Bannock Humane Society, 850 Barton Road in Pocatello. This will be a spaghetti fundraiser, with all proceeds benefitting spay and medical expenses.
Recurring events:
— The Bingham County Humane Society sells low-cost spay-neuter certificates, for Bingham County residents only, Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the BCHS building in Blackfoot, 766 S. Broadway, or by appointment. For more information, please call BCHS at 208-680-3881.
— The Bannock Humane Society has low-cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices, 850 Barton Road in Pocatello.
— The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society has low-cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 1800 Garrett Way in Pocatello. For more information, please call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
— The Bannock Humane Society holds an adoption day on the second Saturday of every month (except December) from noon to 4 p.m. BHS is located at 850 Barton Road in Pocatello.
— The Aiding 2 Adoption holds an adoption event on the fourth Saturday of each month at the PetSmart store on Hurly Drive in Pocatello.
