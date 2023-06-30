Pocatello Downs

Racing at Pocatello Downs on May 22, 2022. Racing returns this weekend.

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Bannock County Event Center all week!

Tuesday, July 4: Bring the family to the annual Bannock County Independence Day Celebration. The ground-shaking fireworks display, sponsored by Portneuf Medical Center, begins at 10 p.m. and will be accompanied by a magical 15-minute drone show, sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union. Listen along to the shows on KZBQ 93.9 FM, Magik KMGI 102.5 FM, KSEI 98.9 FM, KORR 104, Idaho Oldies 106.7 FM, and Country Classics 96.5 FM.

