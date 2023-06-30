Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Bannock County Event Center all week!
Tuesday, July 4: Bring the family to the annual Bannock County Independence Day Celebration. The ground-shaking fireworks display, sponsored by Portneuf Medical Center, begins at 10 p.m. and will be accompanied by a magical 15-minute drone show, sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union. Listen along to the shows on KZBQ 93.9 FM, Magik KMGI 102.5 FM, KSEI 98.9 FM, KORR 104, Idaho Oldies 106.7 FM, and Country Classics 96.5 FM.
Independence Day Celebration schedule:
Noon to 3 p.m.: Beach Party at the Portneuf Wellness Complex featuring DJ Adrian
1 to 6 p.m.: Petting Zoo sponsored by McDonald's at the soccer fields
3 to 5 p.m.: Car Show sponsored by Toyota at Championship Field featuring DJ Adrian
10 p.m.: Drone Show sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union
10:15 p.m.: Fireworks Show sponsored by Portneuf Medical Center
Wednesday, July 5: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping and barrel racing events, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln. Team roping is held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena. Barrel Racing is held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Arena 1. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Friday, July 7: Pocatello Downs is back with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Post time is 4 p.m. and gates open at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and children 12 and under get in free.
Saturday, July 8: Healthy City, USA presents Movies at the Port — “Dirty Dancing” (rated PG-13) Saturday, July 8. Admission is free. Bring blankets or chairs to sit on the lawn and enjoy a movie with the whole family. Gates open at 8 p.m. Movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
There’s still a chance to see a show at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this summer. Chris Young is bringing the country back to the Port on Thursday, Aug. 17. Concert tickets can be purchased at bannockcountyeventcenter.us.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. For questions or to reserve our facilities, contact us at 208-237-1340.
