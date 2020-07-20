Wayne Hinton, historian and international president of Sons of Utah Pioneers, will be the featured speaker at the Aug. 27 Portneuf Pioneer Chapter meeting to be held at 7 p.m. He will discuss the history of Zion's Co-operative Mercantile Institution and explain how an innovative pioneer plan for self-sufficiency warped into "good old American capitalism."
The chapter meeting will be held online and is open to guests of SUP. Guests are welcome to attend. For a Zoom meeting invitation, please send an email to rich@richkirkham.com.
Wayne is a retired professor of history from Southern Utah University, where he served on the faculty for more than three decades and for 18 years as chair of the social science department. In his youth, Wayne was active in sports in high school, Dixie College and at Utah State University, where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees. He graduated with his doctorate from Brigham Young University.
Wayne is a member of the Cedar city Chapter of SUP and has served as chapter president and as area vice president. Wayne has also served in the Scouting program and received the Silver Beaver Award. He has participated in numerous professional organizations and given presentations at a number of conferences and historical symposiums.