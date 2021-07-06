Steve and Sherl Yadon celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 10. They were married in Vancouver, Washington in 1971, then made their first home in Glendale, Oregon where he pastored a small community church.
In 1977, their family, which now included a son and two daughters, moved to Pocatello. After serving as an assistant pastor for two years, in 1979 Steve became pastor of what is now Christ Church on Arthur Avenue. They have continued to faithfully minister alongside one another since then.
Steve also worked as chaplain of the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello, retiring after 24 years. He and Sherl have traveled and ministered in many countries around the world.
Their children include Craig (Mariya) Yadon of Pocatello, Stephanie (Landy) Maughon of Winnsboro, La., and Chantelle (Sean) Macy of Fort Hall. They are proud grandparents of 11 grandchildren and recently a great-grandson — all living in Colorado, New Jersey, Boise, Pocatello and South Korea.
Additionally, Steve and Sherl’s constant and loyal companion is Bernie, a fun-loving bernedoodle dog who has brought them much laughter and enjoyment.