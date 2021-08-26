POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho Retired Educators will be meeting for a luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello.
All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend.
The cost of the lunch is $12. All attendees are asked to be vaccinated and wear masks. Seating will be socially distanced, and food will be served rather than a buffet.
The program will be a welcome, introductions and a presentation by Jean McGivney-Burelle, Ph.D., dean of ISU’s College of Education.
Membership to the organization is $25 per year, and all are welcome to join. If you have questions or are new to the group and plan on attending, call Roger Wheeler at 208-237-5010 or Judy Liday at 208-317-6664.