Did you know that breakfast is one of the most frequently skipped meals? The reasons for skipping breakfast vary from not having enough time or simply not being hungry before it’s time to leave for the day. Whatever the reason there are far more reasons to eat breakfast than to not eat breakfast. Let’s do some thinking. We know that the average American is recommended to get around 2,000 calories per day from a variety of sources, i.e. grains, vegetables, fruits, dairy and proteins. However, we all know that baby steps are important when thinking of making any changes to our lives. Make adding breakfast to your mornings the first step towards healthier eating.
I’m going to list some reasons why people, including myself, might not eat breakfast. Then I’ve got some ideas on how to fix that.
- “I just don’t have time.”
- “I’m not hungry in the mornings when I wake up.”
- “It takes too long and then I have to worry about cleaning it up, too.”
- “I feel like I get hungrier quicker when I do eat breakfast.”
- “I’m on a diet.”
- “I’m not a fan of breakfast foods.”
- “My kids eat breakfast at school, and I don’t want to make a fuss over just me.”
I know I’ve had these same reasons fall out of my mouth more than once, and I know that most times it was just an excuse to swing by the gas station to grab an energy drink and some mini donuts. Instead of that here are some easy ways to add breakfast to your life.
- Wake up 20 minutes earlier, this can give you more time before you need to leave for work or school. Try searching for 10-minute breakfast recipes.
- Plan a breakfast that can be ate while you’re on the go or even at work; a peanut butter fruit wrap would be perfect for a morning commute.
- Breakfast can be quick and simple; muffins are a great option that don’t require morning prep or clean up.
- Plan a mid-morning and mid-afternoon snack to help you get through the day; these can be something small, I usually try to plan cheese or almonds for my day.
- Breakfast doesn’t have to be super sweet and full of all the things you don’t need; if you’re planning to cut calories you should plan to take them a little from each meal not from one entire meal.
- Breakfast doesn’t have to include cereal, pancakes, bacon and eggs; it can be as unique and fun as you, try googling “unique breakfast ideas”.
- You are important! And you are very much worth the fuss of breakfast! Remember your own health is a valuable part of your family’s lives.
These are just some simple ideas, there are so many other things to think about when you are planning to better your breakfast habit. For more ideas on healthy eating, go to www.choosemyplate.gov.
Kiara Anderson is a payroll specialist at Health West.