POCATELLO — Grammy-winning Americana band Reckless Kelly will perform Saturday at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center.
In their 23rd year, Reckless Kelly continues to do what has made them among the best in the Texas music scene, balancing roots country and rock with original songs centered around rousing and introspective melodies and dynamic musicianship.
Their September 2016 album release (their ninth) "Sunset Motel" was named the No. 10 Best Essential Album of 2016 and scored a Grammy nomination. This was a follow-up to their Grammy-winning ballad rich "Long Night Moon"— with such tartly honest roost-rocking tunes about heartache and indecision as “How Can You Love Him (You Don’t Even Like Him),” “Moment in the Sun” and “One More Last Time,” as well as the social commentary of “radio” and the upbeat honky-tonk urgency of “Volcano.”
Story continues below video
Reckless Kelly’s string of critically acclaimed albums — "Under the Table and Above the Sun (2003)," "Wicked Twisted Road (2005)," "Bulletproof (2008)," "Somewhere in Time (2010)," Grammy-nominated "Good Luck & True Love (2011)" and Grammy-winning "Long Night Moon" (2013) — set a standard of reliable excellence and commitment to an instinctive vision of Americana.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $34 and $38 online at www.isu.edu/tickets and can be purchased at the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office by calling 208-282–3595. Ticket office hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
