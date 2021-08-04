Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — You are invited to "Who Can You Count On?" presented by the Pocatello Women's Connection on Aug. 12 at The Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road. Optional social connection time from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. with luncheon and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Please RSVP by Aug. 10 to Jeris at 208-847-5598. The cost of the luncheon and program is $15.
Special feature: "Back to School Give Away Community Event." Josh Robinson, director of the annual back-to-school event, will share his team's inspiration to reach out and help the community by giving away school supplies and backpacks to support families in need, a program that has been in place since 2007. If you are interested in helping with this year's event, call Gate City Christian Church at 208-237-5002 for more information.
Main speaker: "Out of Order." Candy Troutman, from Boise, was out of time, out of money and out of strength. She had spent it all. An empty nester shares her journey from out of order to a life of balance and joy.
