Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship strives to be a truly welcoming congregation. A lovely phrase and intention, yes, but how exactly do we get there? What does ‘welcoming’ feel like?
Much like the phrase Beloved Community, this much is certain: If anyone by virtue of race or ethnicity, class or economic status, ability or disability, gender identity or sexual orientation—if anyone—is falling outside the embrace of welcome and beloved, then that community is not there yet. Work needs to be done to widen the welcome, to recognize the beloved.
Faith communities face the same ailments of the wider society of which they are a part. Proclamations to be welcoming, without real work, fade from lovely intentions to empty promises. Religious institutions have neither immunity nor remedy to the ills of injustice and oppression. Welcome requires dismantling of the structures that maintain those ills within the person, the community, and the wider society. People of faith can choose to study their own thoughts and beliefs, practices and actions that perpetuate unjust thoughts, beliefs, practices and actions of the wider community.
Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is committed to this work. We are searching within and reaching out. We search within, sharing and listening to each other’s stories for a deeper understanding of how this shapes us. In our worship gatherings, we are intentionally seeking music and writings of prophetic individuals throughout the world. And, we are reaching out: Through community involvement we learn from, amplify and celebrate the wisdom stories of people who are working to make life better for everyone.
Our programs this year continue all online for safe practices during the pandemic. This Sunday, Oct. 18, we offer two programs:
First, at 1:30 p.m. we begin our curriculum “Healing the Wounds of Our Religious Past”. Participants of this four-sessions workshop will trace their own journeys of faith and religion, with time for sharing, private journaling, and reflection. Participants will enjoy a deepened understanding of their beliefs, encourage and support one another, and develop among themselves a meaningful bond of shared experience. In the Spring 2021, we will offer the companion series to encourage personal practices that nurture each person’s spiritual path.
Our worship gathering at 4 p.m., where we explore “Coming Out for Justice”. Coming Out is necessary when keeping silent denies and oppresses anyone, anywhere.
Other programs include Religious Exploration, small group ministries, Wellness on the Web (WOW), and game nights for fun socializing together. We believe Southeast Idaho benefits from diversity, inclusion and equity.
If you are interested in attending or learning more about us, please visit our website at pocatellouu.org, like and follow us on Facebook, and sign up for our email updates. Our minister, Rev. Jenny Peek, also is available via minister@pocatellouu.org.