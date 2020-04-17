Patricia Ann Bloom (Lewis, Mirabella, Ames) was born 80 years ago on April 26, 1940, daughter to Vernal and Marie, sister to Robert and Michael. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1958 and Idaho State University, achieving a degree in nursing.
She has two shockingly amazing children, Eric Max Lewis (Lory Lewis) and Maryha Amy Mirabella (Monty Turner). She has been the mother to many fur babies, including Cornelius, Emmett, Suzy, Tippy, and currently Gus and Gracie. She has been blessed with one grand-daughter, Ashley. She has spent her retirement wintering in sunny Arizona, riding her red Polaris, or as she calls it, her horse, through the dusty trails with her partner Duke Anderson by her side, and her summers in Mackay, Idaho playing 31 and Phase 10 with friends Sharon and Elia.
She has been through the good, the bad and the ugly with devoted friends and family by her side. She has worked hard and played a lot along the way and is proud to have paid her own way.