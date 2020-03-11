POCATELLO — Feeding the 5000 Families food drive, now in its 23rd year, continues to bring awareness to hunger and food insecurity to our community. The next event will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Community of Christ, 4588 Bannock Highway.
The event, called Mind On Hunger, will give the community an opportunity to focus on hunger and food insecurity in our area by choosing a food or beverage to give up for the day and then join us for a reflective service. We will share our experience with the day of fasting by choice.
We will enjoy light refreshments to break our fast, sharing space for prayer or meditation. Jonna Boote from the Idaho Foodbank will share facts on hunger and food insecurity in our community. Nonperishable food donations and cash, perhaps equaling the amount saved on your item given up that day, are appreciated.
For more information, contact Jolene at 208-317-5856 or Jenny at 208-380-1084.