Steve Shropshire

Steve Shropshire, professor of physics at Idaho State University, demonstrates physics principles to a student at the 2022 Haunted Science Laboratory.

 Photo courtesy of ISU

POCATELLO — One of the Gem State’s oldest charitable organizations is throwing its support behind the Idaho State University Department of Physics’ largest annual outreach event.

The Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the department’s annual Haunted Science Laboratory. Held in October, the Haunted Lab features more than 50 educational and interactive science exhibits designed to delight, fright and educate kids of all ages. Some exhibits use the same principles as Disneyland’s Haunted Science Mansion, except they are explained. The grant funding will help offset the cost of materials, student wages, equipment repairs and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.