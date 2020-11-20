POCATELLO — The College of Business at Idaho State University has been approved to begin offering a fully online completion degree for those holding an Associate of Science or Associate of Arts degree from another institution. Students completing the program will earn a Bachelor of Science degree in general business.
“The College of Business found that there were over 10,000 students listed in the state Board of Education’s records with an associate degree from an Idaho institution without finishing a bachelor's degree,” said Bob Houghton, associate dean of the College of Business. “We are hoping that by providing a smooth pathway, the College can help those students complete their bachelor's degree.”
The program will launch in the fall 2021 semester and students can begin registering this spring.
According to Houghton, those who graduate with a bachelor’s degree will earn more than 50% more than those holding an associate degree over the course of their career.
“Completing a bachelor’s level degree will enable students to obtain a higher position or better change of career,” said Houghton. “This program will provide an opportunity for students to have a breadth of exposure, at a very high level, to different business skills, knowledge and courses.”
Houghton explained that the program will be offered on a part-time basis, making it easier for students to complete the degree at their own pace.
“The initial plan was to offer the majority of the required classes asynchronously, but the COVID-19 situation has made it so that there will be both synchronous and asynchronous offerings,” he said.
Asynchronous courses are recorded, allowing students to watch the lectures anytime and anywhere they are available. Synchronous courses can be completed anywhere online or through a distance learning classroom at a scheduled date and time. Houghton said most of the synchronous courses will be offered during the hours between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Anyone that is interested in the program should first meet with a College of Business advisor to discuss both the application process and declaring the degree.
For more information visit, isu.edu/cob/finishonline.