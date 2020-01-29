POCATELLO — Idaho State University has hired Craig Chatriand as the assistant vice president and dean of students following a national search.
Chatriand will assume the role on Feb. 28.
Chatriand is currently the associate dean for community standards and compliance at Whitworth University, a position he has held since 2015. In that role, he provides oversight of the student conduct process, works with students in distress, serves as a deputy Title IX coordinator and is a member of Whitworth’s student success team. Prior to working at Whitworth, Chatriand was the dean of students at the University of Idaho.
“Craig is a well-respected educator with a passion for helping students create meaningful learning experiences that foster and celebrate academic and personal development, ” said Lyn Redington, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management. “Students are what makes ISU roar, and we are looking forward to Craig engaging with our students, supporting positive community behavior and enriching the college experience.”
In his new role, Chatriand will provide vision, leadership and overall direction for the office of the dean of students, Student Leadership and Engagement, The Bengal newspaper, KISU-FM radio and ISU's Veteran Student Services Center.
"I couldn't be more excited to join the Bengal family,” Chatriand said. “In my time on campus, I saw a wonderful community that cares deeply about the success of Idaho State University students. I feel fortunate that I will get to work with a great student affairs team to serve a great student body."
Chatriand holds a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education from the University of Montana Western, a Master of Arts degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Northern Colorado, and a Doctor of Philosophy in educational leadership and policy studies from Iowa State University.