POCATELLO — The International Affairs Council of Idaho State University invites community members to attend the Frank Church Symposium on Feb. 20 and 21. This year’s symposium theme is “The End of Democracy?” and participants will discuss the state of democracy in the world.
The keynote address, held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Stephens Performing Arts Center, will feature international democracy expert Larry Diamond. Diamond is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. He frequently consults on policies and programs to promote democracy.
The two-day symposium will largely be held in the Rendezvous Complex A, B, C Suites from 10 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 21. The Frank Church Symposium is free to attend.
The schedule for Feb. 20 is:
— 10 to 10:30 a.m., Welcome and opening remarks from ISU President Kevin Satterlee.
— 10:30 a.m. to noon, “Rise of Authoritarianism” roundtable.
— 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., “Latin America's Authoritarian Drift,” lecture by Kurt Weyland.
— 3:30 to 5 p.m., “Media's Effect on Democracy” roundtable.
— 6 to 7:15 p.m., Keynote speech by Larry Diamond in the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
The schedule for Feb. 21 is:
— 9 tp 9:30 a.m., “Minorities and Majorities: Our Role in Democracy” roundtable.
— 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., “Post-Soviet Transitions: Corruption, Collusion, Clientelism” lecture by Christoph Stefes.
— 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., “Globalization and Democracy” roundtable.
— 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., International Career Q&A.
The Frank Church symposium has been an ISU tradition for 50 years, connecting the Pocatello community with leading experts on international affairs. This year, those experts will include international studies professors from the University of California, San Diego; University of Denver; University of New Mexico; University of Texas at Austin; and Utah State University.
For more information, please contact Mikayla Simonson at 208-477-9456 or simomika@isu.edu.