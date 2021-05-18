On Monday, due to the decline in COVID-19 cases and a decrease in demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, the Idaho State University COVID-19 testing site, which is located at the Holt Arena, will move to Express Labs located at 444 Hospital Way Building 100, Suite 224 in Pocatello. The COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which is currently held at the ISU Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Clinic building, will move to Southeastern Idaho Public Health located at 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello.
For more information, please call Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 208-234-5875 or visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.