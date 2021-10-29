The Idaho Hispanic Foundation was announced earlier today by the U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Associate Administrator Mark Madrid, office of entrepreneurial development, as a Tier 2 awardee of the SBA’s Community Navigator Pilot Program. Announced recipients will participate in the $100 million Community Navigator Pilot Program, an American Rescue Plan initiative designed to reduce barriers that underrepresented and underserved entrepreneurs often face in accessing the programs they need to recover, grow, or start their businesses.
The project titled Idaho Connect will leverage the business development expertise of the Hub, Idaho Hispanic Foundation’s Women’s Business Center, the statewide reach of all SBDC offices and the community credibility of the “spokes” to better connect business owners in underserved communities with critical services and assistance programs. The project will focus on spokes engaging direct outreach, offering technical assistance to better access to loans, grants and relief. Including financial literacy, credit counseling, financial assistance, accessing government contracts and exporting. Language technical assistance will be a priority for both Hispanic chambers. Spokes will provide access to culturally knowledgeable experts, such as certified public accountants, attorneys or other professionals to offer counseling for entrepreneurs in underserved communities.
From SBA’s Boise District director, Gary Eisenbraun: “We are extremely proud of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation for its continuous support of small business and its successful efforts to obtain an SBA Community Navigators Grant. With its tremendous success of hosting the Idaho Women’s Business Center, and the fast growth it has accomplished in Idaho, it is no wonder it was awarded this grant. Congratulations are sincerely offered to the Idaho Hispanic Foundation for a job well done.”
From U.S. Sen. James Risch: "Idaho’s small businesses are responsible for so much of the success the Gem State has experienced over the past decade. We want to keep that momentum going. The Community Navigator Pilot Program will fuel the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in Idaho’s rural regions as well as our urban hubs. Congratulations to the IHF on securing this well-earned grant."
Spokes that have accepted an invitation to participate in the Idaho Hispanic Foundation’s program, Idaho Connect include the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, South Central Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Veteran Entrepreneurial Alliance, Idaho Veteran Chamber of Commerce, North Idaho Native Fund, (CDA Tribe CDFI), Nez Perce Tribe, Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, Idaho’s Small Business Development centers and the newly formed nonprofit, the Idaho Black Community Alliance. Earlier in 2021, the IWBC established the Idaho Native American Women Business Alliance with the Nez Perce, Coeur d’Alene and Shoshone-Bannock tribes in order to create stronger ties. This Alliance started the conversation of their involvement in the Idaho Connect project.
From IHF board president, Ivan Castillo: "Years ago, we had a dream of creating a statewide impact on Idaho. The community will directly see the impact of this grant across the state. We believe in serving all minorities, including our Native American small business owners. The Hispanic Foundation is thrilled to see the advancement that will come from this vote of confidence from the SBA. We would like to thank everyone involved in making sure that Idaho empowers small businesses for years to come."
From IHF CEO, Diane Bevan: "The Idaho Hispanic Foundation looks forward to strengthening the ecosystem of resource partners statewide as Idaho Connect becomes an inclusive catalyst to serve women, veterans, rural and the Black, Hispanic and Native American communities. Breaking down barriers and bridging the gap for those who historically have been left aside by uplifting nonprofits who serve their community of entrepreneurs will unequivocally change the economic landscape post-pandemic."
The Idaho Hispanic Foundation was formed as a foundational arm to the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to provide financial assistance, resources and programs for the promotion, preservation and appreciation of the Hispanic culture and to operate for the benefit of the Hispanic community of Idaho. It is the host of the Idaho Women’s Business Center under a program of the U.S. Small Business Administration and is funded in part by a cooperative agreement with the U.S. SBA of the Office of Women’s Business Ownership.
The mission of the Idaho Women's Business Center is to serve all women, cultures and communities in achieving their educational, professional and entrepreneurial goals. IWBC believes in the potential of women, minorities, immigrants and families. They choose to educate, train and help them obtain successful business ownership and employment. The IWBC drives innovation, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment in Idaho through high-impact programming, one-on-one consulting, commercialization support, talent development, collaboration and connection to resources.
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
Through the pilot program, funding will be distributed amongst grantee organizations (“hubs”) that will empower them to engage local community entities (“spokes”) tasked with improving access to, and knowledge of, SBA and government resources for America’s small business owners. Under Administrator Guzman's direction to place equity at the heart of all SBA programs, the American Rescue Plan-funded Community Navigator Pilot Program will serve as a critical initiative in fulfilling the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to ensuring the nation’s small businesses receive support and access to federal relief programs that can help them build back better and thrive beyond the pandemic.