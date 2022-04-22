Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho is pleased to announce AM Best has upgraded its Financial Strength Rating from A minus (excellent) with a stable outlook to A minus (excellent) with a positive outlook.
Just last year, AM Best upgraded the company’s Financial Strength Rating from negative to stable. According to Todd Argall, executive vice president and CEO of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance, “To receive back-to-back rating upgrades is truly special, and AM Best’s positive outlook on our company’s rating is an affirmation of the great work happening in our organization to strengthen our financial position.”
According to an AM Best news release, this latest upgrade reflected Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance’s sustained profitability resulting from management’s various underwriting initiatives, tightened underwriting guidelines and an improved reinsurance program.
In a companywide email, Argall praised Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance agents and employees for the upgraded Financial Strength Rating, saying: “Thank you to all team members of our Farm Bureau family for your openness and commitment to make Farm Bureau insurance strong and successful. It is the wonderful people in our organization who make our culture special and make a difference each and every day by leading positive change, producing excellent results, and taking care of our loyal and valued customers. Well done!”
AM Best is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating source. Their Financial Strength Ratings are based on a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation of a company’s financial strength, operating performance and business profile.