Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance, the largest writer of farm and ranch insurance in Idaho and the largest personal lines insurance company headquartered in the Gem State, announced a partnership with Washington Farm Bureau Federation, a respected advocate for the agricultural community in Washington state. This collaboration will leverage Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance’s expertise to deliver a wide range of specialized insurance products to Washington Farm Bureau members.
“We are thrilled to join forces with our Washington Farm Bureau neighbors,” said Todd Argall, executive vice president and CEO of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance companies. “We will have Farm Bureau agents in Washington and plan to begin sales in 2024. Although our commitment to Idaho is growing and unwavering, this partnership with Washington creates new opportunities to utilize our fantastic team to serve the broader Northwest community and agricultural sector. We look forward to building lasting relationships with Washington’s families, farmers, ranchers and business owners by protecting what matters most to them.”
“We’re excited to announce this new partnership with Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance and offer our endorsement for their highly rated insurance products and services to our members,” said Washington Farm Bureau President Rosella Mosby. “Not only will these services be offered by a company that carries the Farm Bureau name, but also one who knows agriculture and shares our passion for strengthening agriculture’s future.”
Commenting on the partnership, Bryan Searle, president of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance companies, said: “Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance has built a strong reputation for empowering its customers with the products and services they need to secure their operations and families. The Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance family is proud of this proven track record and will bring this same level of dedication and expertise to Washington Farm Bureau members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.