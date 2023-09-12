Stephanie Palagi

Tickets are now available! Our favorite paranormal investigators are back! SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 15th Annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Friday & Saturday evenings in October. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside! Tour dates include Fridays October 13, 20 and 27 and Saturdays October 7, 14, 21 and 28! Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for young adults ages 8-15. To purchase tickets, please visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com

Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

