Tickets are now available! Our favorite paranormal investigators are back! SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 15th Annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Friday & Saturday evenings in October. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside! Tour dates include Fridays October 13, 20 and 27 and Saturdays October 7, 14, 21 and 28! Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for young adults ages 8-15. To purchase tickets, please visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com
Dell's Home Appliance & Mattress Center, 355 E. Center St., is committed to offering you top name brands like: GE, Electrolux, Frigidaire and Simmons for kitchen, laundry appliances and mattresses. Stop in and experience personalized one-on-one service by their exceptional sales staff. They will work with you to find a product that fits your needs, budget, and lifestyle. They offer delivery, and installation specialists will assure that your new appliances and mattresses arrive safely and are installed properly.
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St., is the place for those who love to play pool! Cue & Brews offers classic bar food, drinks, and pool tables in a friendly and inviting atmosphere.
Old Town Gunslingers, 352 N. Main St., has the inventory to help you get ready for hunting season. Scopes, rifles, ammunition, and more! Stop in today.
Vintage Vinyl, 102 N. Main St., has a wonderful selection of new and used vinyl and so much more. They always offer 25% off most used vinyl. Stop in today and shop.
Purpose Tea, 224 N. Main St., invites you in to enjoy their drink of the week, Rose Milk Tea. If you saw Purpose Tea at Welcome Back Orange and Black, don't forget to make use of that BOGO!
Tickets for “Twisted” at the Old Town Actors Studio are now available! Hop on your flying carpet, because this musical parody retells the classic tale of Aladdin... from the villain's point of view. Not suitable for children. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on September 29, 30 and October 6, 7, 9, 13, & 14. Visit www.oldtownactorsstudio.net for ticket information.
Alesha is back at ISU teaching full-time, so Cherub Capers is open special hours during the week including 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays and 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. They are always open online at https://www.cherub-capers-creations.com. You'll find Cherub Capers at 308 W. Center St., between the United Way and Gate City Coffee. Experience boutique shopping with gifts for gals and pals, antique vintage collectibles, and romantic home decor products with a flea market flair.
KATZ, 150 S. Main St., has just the homecoming dress you are looking for! 100’s of gowns in stock, some starting as low as $30, with rentals available too. Tux and suits available for sale or rent as well. KATZ is open Tuesday thru Friday 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturdays from Noon to 5:00 p.m.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The farmers are bringing more and more fresh veggies each week. Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market, every Saturday through October at Lookout Point.
Kind Community will be hosting the Kind Week 2023 Kick-Off Celebration on Monday, September 18 at Lookout Point. From 5:00-9:00 p.m. there will be live music featuring The Kyd-J Band, the Exhibition in Kind featuring local vendors, Kind activities, Pocatello Food Truck Round Up and more!
Mark your calendars for these exciting, upcoming events:
On Friday, September 22, the Neighborhoods of Historic Downtown Pocatello will host Movie in the Park! E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the 20th Anniversary, will be playing on the big screen at Lookout Point beginning at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, concessions will be available.
The October First Friday Art Walk is coming up on Friday, October 6. First Friday Art Walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the first Friday of every month you are invited to come enjoy Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Plan to come stroll through Historic Downtown Pocatello for our annual Great Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, October 7. From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. you will find the Farmers Market Fall Festival & Apple Pie Contest, merchant specials, pumpkin paint kits, pumpkin selfie stops, Crafters Market, Pick of the Patch Local Vendor Event, food & drink specials, Spiro Paranormal Ghost Busters, & more!
NeighborWorks Pocatello invites the community to step back in time and explore some of the city’s most treasured homes during the 2nd annual Historic Home Tour on October 7th. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., guests will have the opportunity to visit ten stunning sites that showcase the unique architecture and history of Pocatello. For more information on the Historic Home Tour, including ticket sales and event details, visit the event website at https://nwpocatello.org/historic-home-tour/. Don’t miss your chance to experience the charm and history of Pocatello’s homes and buildings while supporting your community at the same time.
Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place on Tuesday, October 31, Halloween afternoon, from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. Our merchants and businesses will have treats for all of the little ghosts and goblins! Come in costume and walk business to business enjoying a safe, daytime Halloween event.
Please take a look at the dining and entertainment specials this week and get downtown!
Tuesday, September 12
Taco Tuesday at The Union Taproom with 3 tacos for $9 and $3 margaritas, 11:00 a.m. to close.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
Happy Hour at Hooligans from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.
Happy Hour all day at Center Street Clubhouse.
Wine Tasting at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 5:00 p.m.
Taco Tuesday at El Herradero with $1.50 tacos, $2.50 beer and $3.50 house margaritas.
2 Tacos for $2 at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
Evening live music at Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro featuring Chris & Ella Henrickson, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday Dart Tournament at the Odyssey Bar, sign ups start at 6:00 p.m.
Trivia Tuesday at Portneuf Valley Brewing starting at 7:00 p.m.
Bengal Wednesday, September 13
20% discount on Bengal Wednesday and every day, on drinks and food at Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro for all ISU students, faculty, and alumni, serving wine, bottled beer, and desserts, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
10% discount on Bengal Wednesday and every day, for ISU faculty, staff, and students and Caribou Jacks.
10% off all ISU gear, hats, shirts, hoodies and more at The Orange and Black Store.
Bengal Wednesday every Wednesday for lunch at The Union Taproom or The Yellowstone Restaurant, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., show your Bengal ID and receive 25% off your order.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
3 Week Clay Tile and Print Making Class at Poky Kidz Art (Wednesdays, September 13, 20, 27), 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Interchangeable Gnome Workshop at Craftology, starts at 6:00 p.m., registration required.
Barbie Themed Extravaganza Flour and Flowers Cookie Class at Flowers by LD, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Whiskey Wednesday Flight Night at 313 Whiskey Bar, starts at 4:00 p.m.
DJ Trivia at The Union Taproom beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Sound Baths held every Wednesday at Enchantments, 7:00 p.m., $15.
10% off for all Bengals, with ID, at Off the Rails Brewing.
$1 Draft Wednesday at Oasis Sports Bar, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., karaoke starting at 9:00 p.m.
Evening live music at the First National featuring Idaho Soul, starts at 8:30 p.m.
Happy Hour at Club Charley’s every Wednesday, 10:00 p.m. to Midnight, $1 drafts.
Thursday, September 14
United Way Campaign Pancake Breakfast Kick-off at Lookout Point, starts at 8:00 a.m.
6 for $6 Chicken Wings at The Union Taproom, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Flight Night with $1 off flights at Off the Rails Brewing.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
Evening live music at Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro featuring Lenet Neifert, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Corn Hole Tournament at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, starts at 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Night at Station Square at 7:00 p.m.
DJ Trivia at Club Charley’s, every Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke at the Odyssey Bar starting at 9:00 p.m.
Evening live music at the First National Bar featuring Modern Methods, starts at 9:00 p.m.
Jazz Night with Speakeasy at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday, September 15
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
Recovery Fest with live music featuring John Young’s Touch of Gray Solo, free food, and games at Lookout Point, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Evening live music at Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro featuring Noah Wang & Reese Thompson, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Canvas Paint Night “Live Your Dream” at Craftology, starts at 6:00 p.m., registration required.
BINGO at The Pocatello Elks Lodge, starts at 6:30 p.m.
Open Mic Night every Friday starting at 7:00 p.m., Fish Fry-Days at The Union Taproom, Fish & Chips, Fish Sandwich Basket or Fish Tacos for only $9.99.
Evening live music at Off The Rails featuring Jason Greene, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Evening live music in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing featuring Hired Gun, starts at 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Fire Friday at Oasis Sports Bar, $3 Fire Shots, karaoke starts at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 16
Bru House Galilei is open 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro is open 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters inside Dude’s Market is open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Portneuf Valley Farmers Market at Lookout Point from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Round River Baking is open on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., or until sold out.
Purpose Tea is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Crafters Market inside Station Square, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with bottomless mimosas for $13 and evening live music.
The Union Taproom opens for lunch at 11:00 a.m. with evening live music.
Various services at MIP Metaphysical Store & More, see their Facebook for more information.
DJ Bingo at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 7:00 p.m.
Oasis Sports Bar 4 Year Anniversary Dart Tournament, sign ups start at 7:00 p.m.
Evening live music at Off The Rails featuring Lenet Neifert, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Luau Party at the First National Bar, starts at 8:00 p.m.
Evening Live Music in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing featuring Carolee Beck, 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Karaoke at Odyssey Bar, 9:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Sunday, September 17
Gate City Coffee & Wine Bistro is open on Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Glean Coffee Roasters is open on Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Bru House Galilei is open 9:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails is served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with bottomless mimosas $13.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Enchantments is open on Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Yin Yoga at Mind Your Body, 3:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Monday, September 18
It's $5 Burger Monday at The Union Taproom 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Modern Acupuncture at Station Square, 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Dart Night at The Pocatello Elks Lodge, bar opens at 5:00 p.m.
Kind Community Week Kick-off Event at Lookout Point with live music featuring The Kyd-J Band, Kind Activities, Vendors, Food Truck Round Up and more, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Monday Yoga Class at Mind Your Body beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Free Yoga inside Station Square, 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Oasis Sports Bar BOGO on closeouts 9:00 p.m. to close, 8 Ball Tournament.
On-going and Daily Specials:
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply offers free delivery. Fast and convenient prescriptions and supplies right to your front door.
Vintage Vinyl & Antiques offers 25% savings on most used vinyl every day.
The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge and The Union Taproom BOGO daily Happy Hour 4-6:00 p.m.
1/2 off appetizer's from 3-6:00 p.m. every week day at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
Happy Hour at the First National Bar, Monday – Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and daily lunch specials.
The Office Bar & Grill features Happy Hour from 4-6:00 p.m. every day with $1off drafts and 2 for 1 wells.
Palate Street Bistro is open on Jim Dandy’s patio Monday-Thursday 4-9:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 3-10:00 p.m.
For more information about shopping and dining specials, additional events, live music, art workshops and all of the excitement happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
