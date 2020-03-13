POCATELLO — For those interested in the humble, reverent, story of the gospel, it is being told Thursdays 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marshall Public Libary in the Children's Corner.
There will be four meetings in total, with the first being March 19. The other three meetings are March 26, April 2 and April 9.
Religion is what men do for God, but the gospel is what God does for mankind.
Religion is man's search for God, but the gospel is God's search for man.
Many have been disappointed in religion, but the gospel will always be good news.
For questions, contact Tama Brown or Nancy Layman at 503-806-0208.