SALT LAKE CITY — Garth Brooks is coming back to Utah. The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to Salt Lake City. The concert will be July 17 at 7 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium, 451 1400 E.
This will be the first concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 10 years.
Tickets will be on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
It will be in-the-round seating. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase.
There are only three ways to purchase tickets — at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile device.
Please note there will be no advance ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on Thursday.
Tickets will cost $94.95, all-inclusive.
Fans can go now to ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks and click on "insider tips" to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.
Purchaser assumes COVID-19 risk.
All COVID-19 rules apply.