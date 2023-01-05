BANNOCK COUNTY — Bannock County officials recently hired former Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens to advise in the development of the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center.

In a public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3 Bannock County Commissioners Ernie Moser and Jeff Hough signed a professional services contract for Owens to act as a forensic pathology consultant in establishing a facility to conduct autopsies.

