Today
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• “Jungle Cruise” will show at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, along with a 4:30 p.m. show Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello, featuring art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking are free.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St., will host Art Walk Wine Tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Cost is $15 for five wines.
• First Friday Pub Crawl will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday in Historic Downtown Pocatello. This month’s event starts at the Oasis Sports Bar.
• The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host a cornhole tourney for single players at 6:30 p.m. Friday. There will also be music by the band Pop the Clutch from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Both events are open to the public.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Paul Bodily will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• The Odd Fellows & Rebekah’s, 325 W. Lander St., will be hosting their second annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is one canned food item or a $1 donation for the Idaho Foodbank. Kids 12 and under are free.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will put on a production of “Once Upon a Crime: The Trial of Goldilocks” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
