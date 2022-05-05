Today
• Virginia Transformer will host a job fair from 1 to 4 p.m. today on site at 3770 Pole Line Road in Pocatello. They are hiring in several departments for both first and second shift. Bring your updated resume and interview on the spot.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a Cinco de Mayo Celebration starting at 5 p.m. today. There will be new beers to try and food specials. Tipsy Trivia starts at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• Looking for a Christ-centered education? Legacy Christian School, 1633 Olympus Drive in Pocatello, will host an enrollment Q&A and school tour at 7 p.m. today. Call 208-237-9500 to register and be put in a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The May First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday throughout downtown Pocatello. Art walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission is free.
• The Pocatello Mystic Market will kick off its second year on Friday. From 5 to 9 p.m., various artists, healers and vendors will be gathered at the Historic Downtown Pavillon, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Summer Bloom will perform live from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Almost Famous, with special guest Shandi Michelle, will perform live from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Comedian Tracy Morgan will put on a show at 8 p.m. Friday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Ticket prices range from $39 to $59 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
Friday & Saturday
• Gas, Food and Lodging will perform live in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
