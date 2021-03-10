Today
• Science Night Trivia will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. today at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Cost is $15 per team (up to six people), and proceeds benefit Zoo Idaho. Advanced registration is required and limited teams can sign up. Register at bit.ly/3enuf1A.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Jarid Greene will host open mic night at 7 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Sing us a song, play an instrument, tell a joke or read a poem.
• The Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ Bingo and karaoke today. DJ Bingo starts at 8 p.m. with karaoke to follow at 10 p.m.
• Acoustic Aspen will perform starting at 8:30 p.m. today at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Today & Thursday
• Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host free concerts featuring Carolina Reapers today and Thursday. Music will start at 7 p.m., and the Carolina Reapers will take the stage from 9 to 11 p.m. The Carolina Reapers are a rock-n-roll, southern blues band. The band is being filmed by the “Breaking The Band” series.
Thursday
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
