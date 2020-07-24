Today
• Zoo-4-Tots will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs, at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Preschoolers (ages 2–5) and their parents, grandparents or caregivers will love this program, which includes a short story, activity and animal encounter. Cost is $8 plus zoo admission for one adult and one child and $2 plus zoo admission for each additional person in the same family.
• Ideal Option, a substance abuse center at 301 S. Fourth Ave., Suite D, in Pocatello, will host an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today. They’re inviting organizations, businesses, community leaders and interested citizens to meet the staff and learn more about the addiction treatment services they provide. For more information, email marketing@idealoption.net
• WholeHealth Cooperative, 303 N. 12th Ave. in Pocatello, will host a community drum circle at 6:30 p.m. today. Social distancing practices will be followed. Wear a mask at least until you’ve gotten seated. There will be no shared food, drinks or drums. For more information, contact Crete at 208-251-2400.
• “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is the featured film this week at ICCU’s “Movies in the Park.” Today’s free movie will start at dusk at Russ Freeman Park, 1290 Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks, drinks, blankets, chairs and pillows so they can spread out and get comfortable. Small snacks and items for the audience will be passed out starting around an hour before the movie begins.
• “Movies at the Port” will be held every Friday in the summer in the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. This week’s free showing features “Ant-Man.” Movies start at around 9:20 p.m., and gates open at 9 p.m. No outside foods or drinks will be allowed, but they will have concessions for sale. Attendees are required to wear masks at the entry gate and other locations where they can’t meet social distancing requirements.
Today & Saturday
• The Pocatello POWMIA Awareness Association will host the 20th annual Awareness Rally & Motorcycle Rodeo today and Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center Fairgrounds, 10588 Fairgrounds Road in Pocatello. There will be the flagship event, a motorcycle rodeo, as well as live music, vendors, tribute ceremony, food, entertainment and more.
Saturday
• Pocatello’s three Rotary clubs will join together for a yard sale taking place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Galaxy Computers, 1424 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. Proceeds will be split between the clubs to help with local events and needs.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot is hosting Games in the Garden from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. They will have “yard sized” versions of some of your favorite games, including YARDZEE, Giant tic-tac-toe, Cornhole, Foot Croquet and others. Face coverings will be required and will be provided if you don’t have your own, and organizers ask that social distancing be observed as much as possible. The garden is located in the northwest corner of the fairgrounds. To get there, travel up Royal Street and enter through gate No. 6.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road. The flea market will be open every Saturday for the rest of the summer. There will be a variety of local vendors.
• Unplug Pocatello, a free family-friendly event, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Hawthorne Middle School, 1025 W. Eldredge Road in Pocatello. There will be multiple outdoor activities for kids to get active. There will be a booth to booth scavenger hunt, obstacle course, local artist and authors, a vendor fair, bounce houses, face painting, story time, a petting zoo and more.
• The annual Roar and Pour Wine Walk will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. Must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at bit.ly/39igPiQ. Tickets include, wine tasting, food and entrance into Zoo Idaho. Social distancing and COVID-19 regulations will be in place.
Monday
• There will be a Food Truck Roundabout featuring several local food trucks from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.