Today
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Today-Saturday
• “Dear Evan Hansen” is the weekend movie at ISU’s Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union, showing today and Friday at 7 p.m. and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Evan Hansen is an anxious, isolated high-school student who’s aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social media age. He soon embarks on a journey of self-discovery when a letter he wrote for a writing exercise falls into the hands of a grieving couple whose son took his own life. For a trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The December First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday throughout downtown Pocatello. Admission is free and so is parking. A list of participating locations is available at historicdowntownpocatello.com.
• A Family Affair Candle Co., 200 S. Main St., Suite Q, is celebrating its first anniversary on Friday in conjunction with art walk from 5 to 8 p.m. They will be hosting an Adopt A Stocking Drive to help support children in our community.
• The Harkness Salon & Spa, 204 Center St. in McCammon, will host a holiday open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday during First Friday Art Walk. Cost is $15 for five wines.
• Local residents are invited to take a Christmas Lights Tour hayride on Friday between 6 and 8 p.m. Each ride is a 15-minute tour. We will pick up and drop off on the corner of Hiskey and Butte streets in Pocatello near Gate City Elementary. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family (up to six people) Purchase tickets online at www.pocatelloevents.com if you want to use a card, or you can pay cash at the time of the ride.
• The Ugly Christmas Pub Crawl will take place on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. Each participating bar/brewery will have drink specials, and you get a ticket with each drink for opportunities to win some cool swag at the end of the crawl. This month, get your ugliest Christmas sweater out and start at the First National Bar then head to the Union Taproom, then to Pocatello Elks Lodge, to Star Route Brewery and end at the Oasis Sports Bar. Cost is $10 to participate.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The ISU Chamber Choir will present a concert of holiday choral music in the splendid acoustics of Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Pocatello. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students, and free for ISU students with a valid ID. Children under the age of 6 will not be allowed into ISU concerts. Masks are required.
• Gas, Food and Lodging will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
