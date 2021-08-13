Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. All ladies get in free and guys are $5 per person. This is open to all ages and families get in for $20.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
• Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host The Unknown Band Night from 7:30 to 11 p.m. today.
• Strings Attached will perform live from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• The annual Chubbuck Days Celebration is set for today and Saturday. Today, there will be the D.A.R.E. to Scare 5k Fun Run. Check-in is 6:30 p.m. and the race is 7 p.m. It starts and ends at Stuart Park. Register at bit.ly/3AwCFvH. Also today, there will be a free family movie at Stuart Park. The featured movie will be "Cool Runnings," which begins at dusk. On Saturday, there will be a free pancake breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. at Cotant Park in Chubbuck. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will proceed from the Pine Ridge Mall’s west entrance onto Hawthorne Road, turning left onto West Chubbuck Road and ending at Independence Avenue. After the parade, there will be a festival at Cotant Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello, will put on productions of “The Cake” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. To reserve tickets, which are $15, visit www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Saturday
• The Blackfoot Makers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside the Oakridge Gas Station at 1800 E. Airport Road in Blackfoot.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Flyin Hawaiian Outdoor Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday throughout the summer at 265 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck.
• The annual Marines Corps League picnic will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot on the hill next to the pavilion on the shore of the lake. The League is furnishing hamburgers, hot dogs, buns and condiments. Bring a potluck dish to share. Food will be served at about 11 a.m.
• The first Pocatello OHV Safety Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday next to the Maverik convenience store at 3434 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. Register for classes at reced.idaho.gov.
• Prime Time Auctions, 2221 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, is hosting a Customer Appreciation Day Party from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Stop in for free snacks, drinks, games and giveaways all day long.
• The annual Portneuf River Cleanup will take place starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Residents are invited to help clean the section of the river from Raymond Park to the J.R. Simplot plant. Meet at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead and bring a pair of work gloves. Waders and water shoes are also helpful.
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Revival Clothing Exchange, 4191 Pole Line, Suite A, in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello Raceway, 1959 Boeing Ave., will host night racing on Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 7 to 12, and free for children 6 and under as well as military members and veterans.
• Country singer Brantley Gilbert will perform live on Saturday at the amphitheater at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., opening act Jackson Dean performs at 7 p.m., and Gilbert will take the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $100 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/p6ctfjxm.
• Pocatello native Chase Ricks will perform live from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at pocatelloevents.com/thepartybarn.
• Jarid Greene will perform live beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Pop the Clutch will perform live from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Strings Attached will perform live from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Sloan Dalley will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
