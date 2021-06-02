POCATELLO — Idaho State University College of Education Professor Emerita Beverly Klug has published a new book titled “Culturally Relevant Teaching: Making Space for Indigenous Peoples in the Schoolhouse.”
Klug is known for her work in the fields of American Indian education and literacy. Her new book will serve as a resource for educators and others working with American Indian students. “In today’s world, school knowledge is needed to be able to flourish in society,” Klug said. “Indigenous peoples’ economies are growing, new opportunities for employment on reservations are becoming available. In order to heal our relations with Native American peoples, we need to understand the complexities of Indigenous societies and their cultures.”
Klug has been a classroom teacher and teacher educator for over 40 years. She retired from ISU’s College of Education in 2014 and serves as a professor emerita of education.
Specifically, the book will dive into the history of Native American education and culture and its effects on the teaching and learning styles for Indigenous peoples with the goal of building bridges between home and school for Indigenous students. Because American Indian education/Indigenous education is still faltering today and the drop-out rates for American Indian/Indigenous populations are still extremely high in comparison to other ethnically diverse groups of students, this book is intended for use by educators working in areas with large concentrations of American Indian students.
This book is intended to be used for undergraduate and graduate students in education, anthropology, sociology and American Indian studies. It is also a useful tool for policy makers and those involved in American Indian education at the national and state levels, as well as organizations such as the Nation Council on American Indians, the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs and the National Indian Education Association.
In addition to her new book, Klug is the co-author of “Widening the Circle: Culturally Relevant Pedagogy for American Indian Children” published by Routledge Falmer in 2003 as well as author/editor of "Standing Together: American Indian Education as Culturally Responsive Pedagogy" published by Rowman & Littlefield in 2012. She is also the author of numerous journal articles and book chapters on American Indian education.
“Culturally Relevant Teaching: Making Space for Indigenous Peoples in the Schoolhouse” can be ordered online at www.rowman.com or by calling 800-462-6420. You can use the promo code RLEGEN20 to get a 20% discount.