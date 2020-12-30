POCATELLO — ‘Tis the season of giving and employees of the city of Pocatello reached into their wallets, donating more than $21,000 to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
Through the UWSEI’s annual campaign, employees donated $21,926.50. Employees were able to target their gift to an area of focus like education, income, health or basic needs. Workers who donated over $150 had the option to have the United Way forward on their donation to a specific 501(c)3 nonprofit.
“I am once again humbled by and proud of the generosity of my fellow city of Pocatello employees,” said Kristy Heinz, Pocatello Regional Airport management assistant and campaign committee member. “We are pleased to be able to support the United Way in helping our community, and we are so excited to be donating even more than we did last year.”
“The city of Pocatello employees stepped up at a time when our community needed it most,” said Kevin Bailey, CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. “These employee contributions will be invested in local programs and initiatives that improve housing stability, improve access to mental and primary health care, improve access to food and improve opportunities for kindergarten readiness and postsecondary readiness. Without workplace campaigns like the city of Pocatello stepping up and increasing their campaign amount, we would not be able to meet the growing demand for services in our region.”
The 2020 total is an 18% increase from 2019, and over the last five years, city of Pocatello employees have donated over $112,000.
Employees were able to donate a one-time gift or through bi-weekly payroll deductions.
For more information on the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, visit unitedwaysei.org.