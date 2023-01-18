From left to right: Mayor Brian Blad; Fire Inspector Dean Bullock; PFD Assistant Chief Shane Grow; PFD Ryan Castillo; PFD Adam Davis; Battalion Chief PFD Doug Anthony; PFD Tyeson Schwartz; PFD PIO Kim Stouse; council member Linda Leeuwrik; Kristi Heinz; PFD Matt Hedrick; PFD Mike Mason; UWSEI Wendi Ames; PFD Chief Ryan O’Hearn; UWSEI CEO Shantay Bloxham; PPD Chief Roger Schei; PFD Blake Vernon.
POCATELLO — Thanks to generous donations, city of Pocatello employees have pledged $20,122 to United Way of Southeastern Idaho to help community members in need. Each year the city of Pocatello employees host a United Way giving campaign. This year the Pocatello Fire Department alone contributed over $12,000 of the city’s total contribution. One hundred percent of the donations by city employees go to local programs in the community.
“I am excited to announce that we’ve raised more than $20,000 to be donated to United Way of Southeastern Idaho,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “I am so proud of our over 500 employees.”
On Jan. 9, a check for $20,122 was presented to United Way of Southeastern Idaho. Members from the Fire and Police departments were in attendance, as well as council member Linda Leeuwrik, city employees and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
Each year city employees come together to contribute. In 2021, employees pledged $18,891 to United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
