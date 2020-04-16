POCATELLO — Following Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s extension of the statewide stay-home order through April 30, the city of Pocatello is continuing to limit services and staff to only those deemed essential for city operations.
“We all must follow Gov.Little’s order and do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “Right now, the best thing everyone can do is stay home, limit your travel to only what is essential, and if you do have to go out, wear a mask to protect those around you.”
Additional information on limited services and closed city facilities as well as community needs and resources can be found at pocatello.us/coronavirus.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, “formerly ‘non-essential’ facilities and services under the order may offer curbside and delivery services between now and April 30.” Additionally, the order “requires out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine in Idaho for 14 days after entering. Those performing essential services or those who live in one state and work or gain essential services in another state are excluded.”
“We know you’re frustrated and wanting to get back to normal,” Mayor Blad said, “I am too. But the sooner everyone heeds the governor’s order and the advice of the health experts, the sooner that will happen.”
For more information on Gov. Little’s stay-home order, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov and cdc.gov.