POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness and invites the community to participate in its 23nd annual Brake for Breakfast activities. This fun, free drive-through event will begin at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Breakfast, information and goodies will be available until 10 a.m. or until supplies run out.

Apart from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women. In fact, every three minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Routine mammograms are a very effective, highly accurate diagnostic tool for locating and diagnosing abnormal breast tissue. While there is still no cure for breast cancer, monthly breast exams and yearly mammograms aid in early diagnosis. When detected early, survival rates increase, and in the early stages, there are more treatment options.

