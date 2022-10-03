POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness and invites the community to participate in its 23nd annual Brake for Breakfast activities. This fun, free drive-through event will begin at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Breakfast, information and goodies will be available until 10 a.m. or until supplies run out.
Apart from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women. In fact, every three minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Routine mammograms are a very effective, highly accurate diagnostic tool for locating and diagnosing abnormal breast tissue. While there is still no cure for breast cancer, monthly breast exams and yearly mammograms aid in early diagnosis. When detected early, survival rates increase, and in the early stages, there are more treatment options.
While the annual Brake for Breakfast event is both fun and free, the event organizers want to stress that the goal of Brake for Breakfast is to remind women to schedule routine clinical breast exams and to get a yearly mammogram after passing into the fabulous 40s or earlier if they are in a high-risk category. Remember, family history is one important risk factor, but many women diagnosed with breast cancer are often the first in their families to be diagnosed. In addition, PMC encourages all attendees to tell their mothers, sisters and daughters to take care of their breast health and schedule recommended exams and screenings.
PMC knows that women are busy, and taking care of their health can sometimes get lost near the bottom of their to-do lists. The whole Brake for Breakfast event is designed specifically for today’s busy, working, on-the-go mothers, daughters, sisters and girlfriends. On your way to work, school or other morning activity, drive through and pick up breakfast at the Breakfast Junction located on the Portneuf campus, just off Hospital Way in Pocatello. Continue on through Information Way where the latest information on the fight against breast cancer will be shared by terrific volunteers and then finish off at Pink Place to receive a special gift.
Caring for your daily health should be part of your routine — just like breakfast. Staffed with caring professionals, PMC offers complete services for breast health. PMC's team of experts uses digital mammography and other sophisticated imaging technology to detect cancer in its very earliest stages. With PMC's unique team structure, they can deliver results and make a diagnosis faster so there is less uncertainty and less waiting. Early detection means more time.
Schedule a mammogram online now at Portneuf.org/mammo or by calling 208-239-1500; peace of mind and early detection are just a phone call away.
