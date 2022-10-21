Beaver file photo

When people think of “Idaho Fish and Game” and “fall,” what may come to mind are hunting seasons and critters like deer, elk, waterfowl and upland game birds. But this fall the public has a chance to learn about some of Idaho Fish and Game’s research and management efforts focused on other important members of Idaho’s diverse wildlife resource.

David Dressel, regional wildlife diversity biologist for the Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region, will be giving a presentation titled “Beavers, Bats, and Butterflies” at the Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University. Join him at 6 p.m. this Wednesday. The presentation is free.

