BOISE — On Sept. 30, 2021, the National Park Service listed the African American Civil Rights in Idaho Multiple Property Documentation Form and Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Pocatello in the National Register of Historic Places.
“The Idaho State Historic Preservation Office is excited to see national recognition for Black history in Idaho as part of our ongoing effort to expand the listing of resources in the NRHP associated with underrepresented communities,” states Jason Tippeconnic Fox, NRHP coordinator.
The African American Civil Rights in Idaho history spans the 20th century and sheds light on Idaho’s long history of racial injustice and civil rights activism. It is funded by the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights grant program and written by Jill K. Gill at Boise State University.
MPDFs are cover documents and not nominations on their own but serve as a basis for evaluating the National Register eligibility of properties related to significant themes, trends and patterns of history.
The National Park Service recently promoted this Idaho civil rights history as an “excellent example” of best practices. The document was added to the NPS website to serve as a nationwide model for MPDFs focused on underrepresented communities.
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Pocatello is the first property to be listed in the NRHP under African American Civil Rights in Idaho. It is located in the Triangle neighborhood at 401 N. Fifth Ave. The church is significant for its association with the local African American community (historically Idaho’s largest) and for its role in the advancement of racial justice through community engagement. Constructed in 1922 and 1950, Bethel is the oldest extant African American church building in Pocatello.
William S. Beard, Bethel’s current pastor, notes that the church’s impact extends far beyond Pocatello. The congregation has provided a support system for generations of Black students at Idaho State University, who often remain involved long after graduation. He notes that Bethel’s 100-year history is an impressive achievement for an African American church, particularly in the Pacific Northwest.
Alfreda Vann was baptized at Bethel in 1955 and remains an active member of the congregation. She views this recognition as a testament to the pioneering spirit of the church’s founders, who arrived in a hostile environment and persevered. Their belief in the importance of setting down roots allowed the congregation to prosper and endure for the past century, and she is glad to part be a part of that history.