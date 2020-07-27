In lieu of an in-person celebration at this time, the family of Ann Wheeler is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on July 24. Ann was born and raised in Norwich, Connecticut.
She relocated to Idaho after college and enjoyed a brief teaching career in American Falls. She has also dedicated her time in several areas of public service, many of those alongside her husband of 50 years, Ralph “Moon” Wheeler. Cards of congratulations will reach her at 659 Gifford Ave., American Falls, ID 83211.