POCATELLO — Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. is pleased to announce that Katherine “Kat” Nielsen has accepted the position of vice president and general manager in Pocatello. In her new role, Kat will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and marketing activities in Pocatello and Soda Springs.
Nielsen grew up in Downey, Idaho, and has lived in Idaho for over 48-years. Before coming to Alliance Title & Escrow Corp., Nielsen worked in the banking industry for more than 25 years, holding various positions, including regional and district manager. Nielsen has a wealth of experience with business development, leadership, customer care and relationship building, employee development and prides herself on leading by example. She attended Brigham Young University-Idaho and Idaho State University, where she completed general studies. Nielsen is very active in her community and is an active member of Habitat for Humanity. She has been a past member of the Chamber of Commerce, United Way and Ducks Unlimited.
On a personal note, Kat has a son, Kaleb. Kat enjoys gardening, hiking, paddle boarding and, most of all, spending time with her family.
Alliance Title & Escrow Corp. is the largest title and escrow agent in the state, with offices throughout Idaho and portions of Washington and Montana.