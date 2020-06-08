BANNOCK COUNTY — The 2019 second-half property taxes are due on or before June 22.
This courtesy reminder is brought to you as a community service announcement for Bannock County property owners by Jennifer Clark, Bannock County treasurer and tax collector.
The treasurer’s office is located in the Bannock County Courthouse at 624 E. Center in Pocatello, Room 203. The office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The treasurer’s office accepts payments of cash, checks, money orders and debit/credit cards. The service provider charges a nominal fee for using debit/credit cards. If you prefer not to come into the courthouse, for your convenience there is a white drop box located in the front of the courthouse.
If you have payment questions, please contact the Bannock County Treasurer and Tax Collector office at 236-7220.