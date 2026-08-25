FOOTBALLBlackfoot Broncos:
The Broncos’ season began with a close win over the Shelley Russets, 8-7, in Shelley last Friday. They next face the Century Diamondbacks this Friday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. under home lights.
Shelley Russets:
The Russets lost to the Broncos in a tight game, 8-7, in their first home game last Friday. This week they travel to the Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls to challenge the Idaho Falls Tigers on Friday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m.
Snake River Panthers
The Panthers were defeated by the West Side Pirates, 29-7, in Terreton last Friday. This week will be their first home game when they play the Sugar-Salem Diggers on Friday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m.
Firth Cougars:
The Cougars’ season starts this Friday, Aug. 28, with a home game against the West Side Pirates at 7 p.m.
Aberdeen Tigers:
The Tigers defeated the Salmon Savages last Friday, 14-8, in their first home game. This week they travel to American Falls to play the Beavers on Friday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCERBlackfoot Broncos:
The Broncos defeated the Bonneville Bees last Saturday, 8-0 on home pitch. Then on Tuesday, Aug. 25, they battled the Century Diamondbacks in Pocatello. Back at home this Thursday, Aug. 27, the Broncos will face the Skyline Grizzlies at 7 p.m. Then on the road, they will challenge the Idaho Falls Tigers on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. in the Ravsten Stadium.
Shelley Russets:
The Russets’ Shelley vs. Shelley game on Saturday ended with a score of 8-2. Traveling to Idaho Falls, they challenged the Tigers on Tuesday. On Thursday, Aug. 27, they will be back at home, hosting the Century Diamondbacks at 4:30 p.m. Saturday will find the Russets in Pocatello to take on the Pocatello Bison at 4 p.m., and on Tuesday, Sept. 1 they will be in Bonneville to face the Bees at 4:30 p.m.
Snake River Panthers:
On home pitch, the Panthers tied the Firth Cougars, 2-2, last Saturday. Wednesday, Aug. 26, they will host the South Fremont Cougars at 6 p.m. Next Monday, Aug. 31 the Panthers will travel to Aberdeen to challenge the Tigers at 6 p.m.
Firth Cougars:
The Cougars shared the 2-2 tie with the Snake River Panthers in Panther territory. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, they will be in Airmo to face the Marsh Valley Eagles at 6 p.m. and on Friday, Aug. 28,, they will be in Rigby to challenge the Trojans at 3 p.m.
Aberdeen Tigers:
The Tigers’ first game is Wednesday, Aug. 26, in Rigby to battle the Trojans at 6 p.m. Then on Monday, Aug. 31 they will have their first home game when they face the Snake River Panthers at 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCERBlackfoot Broncos:
The Broncos lost to the Bonneville Bees in an away game last Saturday, 6-2. On Tuesday, they hosted the Century Diamondbacks. This Thursday, Aug. 27, they will face the Skyline Grizzlies at home at 7 p.m. Still on home pitch they will challenge the Idaho Falls Tigers on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. Next week, on Tuesday, Sep 1, they will be in Jerome to battle the Tigers at 4:30 p.m.
Shelley Russets:
In an away game, the Russets lost to the Skyline Grizzlies last Friday, 14-0. On Tuesday, they were on home pitch to play the Idaho Falls Tigers. This Thursday, Aug. 27, the Russets will be in Pocatello to face the Century Diamondbacks at 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 29, they will battle the Pocatello Bison at 12 p.m., also in Pocatello. Next week they will be at home to challenge the Bonneville Bees on Tuesday, Sep 1, at 4:30 p.m.
Snake River Panthers:
The Panthers began their season by defeating the Firth Cougars last Saturday in a close game, 1-0 at home. Wednesday, Aug. 26, they will host the South Fremont Cougars at 4 p.m. Then on Monday, Aug. 31, they will be in Aberdeen to challenge the Tigers at 4 p.m.
Firth Cougars:
The Cougars lost the close battle against the Snake River Panthers, 1-0, in Panther territory last Saturday. Next, they will be in Airmo to take on the Marsh Valley Eagles on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 4 p.m. This weekend, the Cougars will be in Rigby to face the Trojans on Friday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. and in Malad to challenge the Dragons on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m.
Aberdeen Tigers:
The Tigers’ season starts this week with a home game against the Snake River Panthers on Monday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALLBlackfoot Broncos:
Net action for the Broncos began on Tuesday, when they faced the Century Diamondbacks in Pocatello. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, they will be in Sugar City to play the Sugar-Salem Diggers at 7 p.m. Then in their first home game, they will battle the Burley Bobcats on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. Next week the Broncos will again face the Bobcats, this time in Burley on Tuesday, Sep 1, at 7 p.m.
Shelley Russets:
The Russets began their season at the Peg Peterson Varsity Tournament last weekend in Pocatello — where they won all three games: defeating the Firth Cougars 2-1, the Snake River Panthers 2-0 and the Burley Bobcats 2-0. Then this Tuesday they faced the Rigby Trojans and the Madison Bobcats in Rexburg for a double net night. On Thursday, Aug. 27, they will be in Idaho Falls for a game against the Highland Rams at 5 p.m., followed by a battle against the Thunder Ridge Titans at 7 p.m. Next Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Russets will have their first game at home, where they will face just one opponent — Idaho Falls Tigers — at 7 p.m.
Snake River Panthers:
The Panthers’ season began at the Peg Peterson Varsity Tournament in Pocatello last weekend, where they conquered the Burley Bobcats 2-0, lost to the Shelley Russets 2-0 and defeated the Firth Cougars 2-1. This week, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, they will be on home court to face the Kimberly Bulldogs at 4:30 p.m. Then next week on Tuesday, Sept. 1, they will play the Sugar-Salem Diggers at 4:30 p.m., also at home.
Firth Cougars:
The Cougars also started their season at the Peg Peterson Varsity Tournament in Pocatello, where they first lost to the Shelley Russets 2-1, followed by a win against the Burley Bobcats 2-0, and ended with a loss at the hands of the Snake River Panthers 2-0. This week they hosted the Declo Hornets on Tuesday. On Thursday, Aug. 27, the Cougars will be on the road to Dayton to face the West Side Pirates at 7 p.m.
Aberdeen Tigers:
The Tigers’ season began this Tuesday in Aberdeen when they hosted both the Oakley Hornets and the American Falls Beavers. On Thursday, Aug. 27, they will have another double-netter night at home when they challenge the North Gem Cowboys at 4 p.m. and the American Heritage Patriots at 7 p.m. Next week brings another double night on Tuesday, Sept. 1, still in Aberdeen. They will first battle the Valley Vikings at 4 p.m. and then Grace Lutheran Royals at 7 p.m.
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