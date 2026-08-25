BLACKFOOT PUBLIC LIBRARY
Wednesday: Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. in Jensen’s Grove Park, weather permitting. If not, storytime will be at the library.
The Blackfoot Public Library is located at 129 N. Broadway and is open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm. For questions or more information, call 208-785-8628 or email library@cityofblackfoot.org.
SNAKE RIVER SCHOOL COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Little Libraries: The library has eight Take-a-book! Leave-a-book! Little Libraries in the Blackfoot and Snake River area. These are free for everyone; no library card is needed. Locations are listed at https://www.snakeriverlibrary.com/little-libraries.
Wednesday: Story time with Ms. Mady at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Learning: Letter W and the color red – wear something red.
Friday: No art class this week.
Tuesday: Story time with Ms. Mady at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Learning: Letter K and the colors pink and blue – wear either pink or blue or both.
The Snake River School Community Library is located at 924 W. Highway 39 and is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions or more information, call 208-684-3063 or email srscl@snakeriver.org.
SHOSHONE-BANNOCK TRIBAL LIBRARY
Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday at the Tribal Youth Education Program from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.
Every other Friday at Chief Tahgee from 10 a.m. to noon
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Library is located at the Old Casino in Fort Hall (enter through the north side) and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions or more information, call 208-478-3919 or email
sequoia.pahvitse@sbtribes.com.
NORTH BINGHAM COUNTY DISTRICT LIBRARY
Want to check out a pass to a museum? You can. The library has three passes that can be checked out for just one week, which will provide free admission to The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho for one household or a small group of up to six people. It currently has Josh Graham’s “Walking the Divide” contemporary art, Joseph Henry Sharp’s photography and the Museum Artists group display.
The museum is located at 300 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls and is open Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Seniors who have Meals on Wheels deliveries can add a book by calling the library.
Habla Espanol? The library has a bilingual staff member on hand to help Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday: Little Einstein Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The theme is “Letters.”
Dungeons & Dragons for adults aged 18 years and older starts at 6 p.m.
Thursday: Music and Movement for Toddlers (0-6 years) at 10:30 a.m.
Bilingual Saturday is from 1 to 2 p.m.
After Hours - A Teen Hangout from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Baby Storytime at 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Wiggly Bookworm Storytime at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. The theme is “B-Day Party!”
Adult Goals and Accountability at 2:30 p.m.
The North Bingham County District Library is located at 197 W. Locust St. in Shelley and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For questions or more information, call 208-357-7801 or email staff@nblibrary. org.
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