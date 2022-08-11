ChristmaswithCelts

The “Christmas with the Celts” show will take the stage of the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello on Dec. 21.

 Courtesy photo

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is featuring 11 performances with artists from around the world for its 2022-2023 Season of Note Series at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.

Season tickets are now available for the series, and individual tickets go on sale Aug. 19.