POCATELLO — Idaho State University is featuring 11 performances with artists from around the world for its 2022-2023 Season of Note Series at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Season tickets are now available for the series, and individual tickets go on sale Aug. 19.
Full season tickets are $325 for the main level and $275 for the balcony. Package B, which includes Night Ranger, Croce Plays Croce, Christmas with the Celts, Peking Acrobats and Bee Gees Gold is $170 for the main floor and $135 for the balcony. Package C, which includes Gatlin Brothers, Matt Dusk Sings Sinatra, Kurt Bestor Christmas, Taikoproject and Glenn Miller Orchestra is $160 for the main floor and $140 for the balcony. Kingston Trio is not included in season tickets, but individual tickets are available. Tickets are available at at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the Box Office at 208-282-3595.
Featured this season:
Night Ranger: Sept. 26 (Tickets $55 and $40)
In 2021, Night Ranger released their 12th studio album, ATBPO (which stands for And The Band Played On), an ode to making music during the COVID era. The album was released on August 6, 2021. The band began writing the album in early 2020, amid the rise of the global pandemic. After narrowing down the song selection and tightening them up to their well-known rock ‘n roll sound, the band hit the studio, although separately, due to the times we are in. Throughout ATBPO we hear Night Ranger continuing their hot streak that kicked off with 2011's "Somewhere In California". Ten years on, and two highly acclaimed albums later, "High Road" and "Don't Let Up", the band's latest studio work shows them still burning with that high octane hard rock energy. Having sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4,000 stages, and captivated a radio audience that exceeds 1 billion, Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era.
Kingston Trio: Oct. 7 (Tickets $55, $45 and $30)
Beginning as a group of college singers in the mid 50’s, the Kingston Trio formed in the San Francisco Bay Arena of California and decided to give it their best shot for a year to see what would happen. What happen was the group released its self-titled, first album in 1958, and it contained a little, irresistible ditty called “Tom Dooley” – a tune that became a 6 million –selling super hit and started folk music’s huge revival of popularity in the ‘50’s and ‘60’s. At one point, the group had four albums at the same time in Billboards Top 10 and nobody, not even the The Beatles, have ever had that. Favorite songs performed by the trio include “the Road to Freedom,” “M.T.A,” “this Land Is Your Land,” “Jamaica Farewell,” and “You’re Gonna Miss Me.”
Gatlin Brothers: Nov. 10 (Tickets $45 and $40)
Larry, Steve and Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than 65 years. They have accrued a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album. The Brothers have accumulated 8 # 1 Singles, 30 Top 40 Records, 24 Studio Albums and 5 BMI “Million-Air” Awards. As a solo writer, Larry ranks 4th on Billboard's top 40 self-penned hits & was recently inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. His impressive song catalog has been recorded by the “Who’s Who” of entertainers, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Sir Tom Jones, Dottie West, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis, the Oaks Ridge Boys and many others, securing his legacy as one of BMI’s top solo songwriters.
Croce Plays Croce: Dec. 6 (Tickets $40 and $30)
A.J. Croce performs Croce Plays Croce, a special night of music featuring a complete set of classics by his late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father. This special event features such timeless songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle” (a song written for A.J.), “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy),” and “Lovers Cross,” to name a few. Classic covers may include songs by Lieber and Stoller, Bessie Smith, and other folk and roots artists. Jim Croce was an American folk singer with a short-lived professional recording and touring career, and decades of posthumous fame as one of the greatest songwriters and artists ever. With sales surpassing 50 million records, including three #1 songs and 10 Top 10 hits, Jim Croce’s short career and long-lived legacy are well-remembered through his era-defining standards like “Operator,” Time in a Bottle,” and “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown.” A.J. Croce’s 30-year touring and recording career has produced ten studio albums that have been released via both major and independent labels, and have charted 20 Top 20 singles and all ten albums on the radio including on Top 40, Americana, and Blues.
Kurt Bestor Christmas: Dec. 10 (Tickets $40 and $36)
Nobody does Christmas better. From the magical, starry stage to the featured musicians, from invited guests and Bestors own playing, conducting and emceeing the show, to the arrangements that add such texture and layers to Christmas songs, there is nothing like a Kurt Bestor Christmas. Bestor has been performing sold-out Christmas shows for over thirty years, as he is best known for his innovative interpretation of seasonal carols found in his popular 5 CD boxed set “The Complete Kurt Bestor Christmas,” and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” The Utah-based composer and performer launched his career writing music for television and movies. His credits include more than 40 film scores and more than 40 themes for national TV programs and commercials. Bestor was awarded an Emmy® for his collaboration with Sam Cardon on the original music for ABC’s coverage of the 1988 Winter Olympics. In 2012, his arranging and producing of Jenny Oaks Baker’s CD “Wish Upon a Star” earned the two of them a Grammy nomination.
Christmas with the Celts: Dec. 21 (Tickets $30 and $26)
Back by popular demand! The high-stepping spirited musical selections have audiences clapping along from the first lively renditions of popular contemporary Christmas classics: ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’, ‘Little Drummer Boy’, ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’; also ‘Count Your Blessings’, ‘White Christmas’ and John Lennon’s perennial ‘Happy Christmas’. The show presents a perfect combination of modern Christmas hits, lively ancient Irish Carols, hilarious spontaneous humor, thrilling Irish dancing, a children’s choir and lush string arrangements giving audiences a most memorable interactive Christmas experience. Christmas with The Celts is the name of the holiday show from the music group The Nashville Celts. The Nashville Celts are Laura McGhee from Dundee Scotland on vocals/fiddle, Fiachra O’Regan from Connemara, Ireland of uilleann pipes, Ric Blair on vocal-guitar-bodhran & piano, Will Clark on vocals/mandolin/banjo and others including the crowd pleasing Irish dancers.
Peking Acrobats: Jan. 18, 2023 (Tickets Adults: $30 and $26, Child $15 and $12)
For the last 32 years, THE PEKING ACROBATS® have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatics. They perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs and display their technical prowess at such arts as trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics. They push the limits of human ability, defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility, and control. THE PEKING ACROBATS are often accompanied by live musicians who skillfully play traditional Chinese instruments; the time-honored Chinese music coalesces with high-tech special effects and awe-inspiring acrobatic feats, creating an exuberant entertainment event with the festive pageantry of a Chinese Carnival.
Bee Gees Gold: Feb. 10, 2023 (Tickets $30 and $26)
John Acosta as Barry Gibb has performed in Bee Gees Tributes all over the world. His portrayal of lead singer Barry Gibb is with a zest for detail, like no other. From the look to the falsetto you will close your eyes and say its Barry! John Acosta's Bee Gees Gold tribute Is the ultimate salute, and experience of seeing the Bee Gees in their prime. Bee Gees Gold features the detailed vocal stylings of John Acosta (Barry), Daryll Borges (Robin), and Jeff Celentano (Maurice).
Taikoproject: March 17, 2023 (Tickets Adults $30 and $26, Child $15 and $12)
About the only American taiko group to ever win the prestigious Tokyo International Taiko Contest, LA Weekly says, “This ain’t your mama’s taiko, but it may be your hip, younger cousin’s.” Founded in 2000 by a group of young, emerging taiko drummers led by Bryan Yamami and Masato Baba, their music is rooted in the rich traditions of Japanese taiko, but expressed through the lens of their American upbringing and experiences. Their new full-length concert program “BENZAITEN” is inspired by the Japanese goddess of wisdom, beauty, and dance. Having performed and recorded with Stevie Wonder, Usher, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Kanye West and with appearances on the Academy Awards, the Grammy Awards, NBC’s “The Voice,” Syfy’s Face/Off, The X-Factor, Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live, TAIKOPROJECT is THE taiko show for a discerning audience.
Glenn Miller Orchestra: March 27, 2023 (Tickets $30 and $26)
The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra brings timeless classics like In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Pennsylvania 6-5000, String of Pearls and Tuxedo Junction back to the stage. Even 80 years after founding his famous orchestra Glenn Miller’s music is alive and well. Over 18 musicians and singers bring the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound and perform those songs that everyone remembers... This is a show not to miss for jazz and swing fans alike or the incurable romantics who want to step back in time. The legendary Glenn Miller was the most successful of all the dance bandleaders back in the Swing era of the 1930s and 1940s
Matt Dusk Sings Sinatra: April 29, 2023 (Tickets $30 and $26)
Sinatra. All that cool, classy style and energy from the Rat Pack shows of yesterday are right here, right now. Take a journey with award-winning, multi-platinum selling crooner Matt Dusk as he whisks you away to Las Vegas in 1966 where he pays homage to his hero Frank Sinatra. With new arrangements by Grammy Award-winning arrangers Pat Williams and Sammy Nestico, Dusk transports you back in time to one of music’s most elegant era’s. A time when Come Fly With Me, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, Fly Me To The Moon and One For My Baby dominated the charts.